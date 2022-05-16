Advertisement
Sport

Medals for Ireland at World Championships

May 16, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Medals for Ireland at World Championships
Two Irish fighters have secured medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships today.

Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst won by unanimous decision against Serbia's Jelena Janicijevic in the quarter-final of the light welterweight division.

She is guaranteed at least a bronze medal but could upgrade that in the semi-finals.

And Roscommon middleweight Lisa O'Rourke secured her place in the semi-finals with a 5-0 victory over Armenian Ani Hovsepyan.

Earlier on Michaela Walsh lost to Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstanin the featherweight division while fellow Belfast woman Carly McNaul was beaten by Caroline De Almedia of Brazil.

