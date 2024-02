Mona McSharry was half-a-second off a podium place in the 100-metre breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships.

The Sligo swimmer placed fifth, in a time of 1-mintue, 6-point-4-2 seconds.

Gold went to China’s Qianting Tan, silver to Tes Schouten of the Netherlands, and bronze to Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey.

Daniel Wiffen will return for tomorrow afternoon’s 800-metre freestyle final, after qualifying second fastest from this morning’s heats.