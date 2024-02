Mona McSharry bids for a medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha later today.

The Sligo swimmer goes in the final of the women's 200-metre breaststroke at ten to five Irish time.

Max McCusker is in action in the men's 100-metre butterfly heats, while Maria Godden is in the women's 200-metre backstroke.

Tom Fannon represents the Irish interest in the men's 50-metre freestyle.