Sport

McIlroy compares his form to Man United's

Dec 2, 2021 10:12 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy compares his form to Man United's
The Hero World Challenge starts in the Bahamas today.

Rory McIlroy is in the field for the event which is hosted by Tiger Woods.

McIlroy is a keen Manchester United fan and has compared his form to that of the club.

