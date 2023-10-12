Maximum field for Randox Grand National to be cut by more than 10 per cent

The maximum field for the Randox Grand National is to be cut by more than 10 per cent.

It's the most dramatic of a range of measures announced by Aintree Racecourse to ensure safety remains paramount in the worlds greatest steeplechase.

Mike Vince has more.



Advertisement

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori has announced he'll delay his retirement to continue riding in the US.

The 52-year-old Italian - who's ridden more than 3-thousand-3-hundred winners - was due to call time on his career after his farewell at Ascot's British Champions Day later this month.

He now says he plans to move to California to continue racing.

Advertisement

Two meetings at home this afternoon

There is a 9 race programme in the Curragh. The going is Yielding to Soft and the first is went to

They also race today in Tramore, the going is soft and they are underway from 2

Advertisement

Cross Channel

Ayr - Heavy - 2:15

Exeter - Good to firm - 1:40

Advertisement

Worcester - Good - 1:55

Chelmsford City - Standard - 4:25