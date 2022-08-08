Maguire Finished British Open In Fourth

Leona Maguire secured her best-ever finish at a Major Championship yesterday.
The Cavan golfer posted a seven-under total to finish in a tie for fourth at Muirfield.
Maguire was three shots adrift of eventual winner Ashleigh Buhai (pr: boo-hi).
The South African beat In Gee Chun in a play-off to take the title.
Padraig Harrington narrowly missed out on a play-off place at the Shaw Charity Classic on the Champions Tour.
The Dubliner finished on eight-under-par - one shot behind Jerry Kelly and John Huston.
Kelly won the play-off with a birdie at the first play-off hole.