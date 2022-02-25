Advertisement
Lowry opens with 70 at Honda Classic

Feb 25, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Shane Lowry carded a level par opening round of 70 on day one of the Honda Classic in Florida.

The clubhouse lead is held on 6 under par by American Kurt Kitayama.

Padraig Harrington is 3 over par.

