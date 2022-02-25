Lowry opens with 70 at Honda Classic

Shane Lowry carded a level par opening round of 70 on day one of the Honda Classic in Florida.
The clubhouse lead is held on 6 under par by American Kurt Kitayama.
Padraig Harrington is 3 over par.
