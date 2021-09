Shane Lowry's chances of automatically making Europe's Ryder Cup team are over.

He's finished up on 12-under-par at the BMW PGA Championship.

Tha's after shooting a 1-under-par final round of 71 at Wentworth, leaving him in a tie for 16th and six shots off the lead.

European skipper Padraig Harrington will name his three wildcards this evening, which could still see Lowry going to Whistling Straits.