Lowry can't wait for Ryder Cup debut

Sep 20, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Lowry can't wait for Ryder Cup debut
Shane Lowry says he can't wait to make his Ryder Cup debut this week.

The 2019 Open champion is one of three wildcard picks for European captain Padraig Harrington.

The defending champions are travelling to Wisconsin today ahead of taking on the USA at Whistling Straits - and Lowry says it's a special moment in his career

Bryson DeChambeau is keen to end is long running rift with his American teammate Brooks Koepka, according to his coach Mike Schy.

Schy says both players have "big egos" but DeChambeau "wants it over" before the Ryder Cup gets underway.

U-S captain Steve Stricker stepped in last month in a bid to broker a peace between the duo.

