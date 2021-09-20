Liverpool waiting on scan before determining the absence of Thiago

Liverpool say they’re waiting on the results of a scan before determining the absence of Thiago.

The midfielder suffered a calf injury in Saturday’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has confirmed Thiago will miss tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie at Norwich, and next week’s trip to Brentford.

Advertisement

Lijnders has also confirmed Caoimhin Kelleher will start tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup third round tie at Norwich.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper is yet to feature for the Premier League joint-leaders this season.