Liverpool have qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane handed the Reds a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in Group B at Anfield last night.

The Spanish club finished with 10 players.

Roberto Firmino limped off in the second half.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is delighted to progress with two games to spare.