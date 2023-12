Liverpool hammered West Ham 5-1 in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield last night.

Curtis Jones scored twice for the hosts in a man of the match performance with Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah all also finding the back of the net.

Jones said he was delighted to contribute to a big win.

West Ham manager David Moyes says the better team won.