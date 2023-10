Liverpool say they're exploring the range of options available to resolve the issues surrounding the use of the Video Assistant Referee.

The Premier League club have issued a statement acknowledging the P-G-M-O-L's admission that human error caused Luis Diaz's goal to be ruled out in Saturday night's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The Reds say sporting integrity has been undermined and that it is unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not allowed for the correct decision to be made.