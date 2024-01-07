Advertisement
Sport

Lisowski through to quarter-finals at the Masters

Jan 7, 2024 16:11 By radiokerrynews
Jack Lisowski is through to the quarter-finals at the Masters.

He beat Luca Brecel by six frames to two at Alexandra Palace.

This evening, Dublin resident Shaun Murphy faces Zhang Anda.

Sport

Jan 7, 2024 15:07
