Lisowski through to quarter-finals at the Masters

Jack Lisowski is through to the quarter-finals at the Masters.
He beat Luca Brecel by six frames to two at Alexandra Palace.
This evening, Dublin resident Shaun Murphy faces Zhang Anda.
