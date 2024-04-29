Allen closing in on World Championship quarter finals

Antrim's Mark Allen is four frames away from reaching the World Championship quarter finals.
He leads John Higgins 9-7 ahead of the conclusion of their second round match in Sheffield this afternoon.
Advertisement
Antrim's Mark Allen is four frames away from reaching the World Championship quarter finals.
He leads John Higgins 9-7 ahead of the conclusion of their second round match in Sheffield this afternoon.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus