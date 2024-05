Olivier Giroud will join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC after leaving AC Milan at the end of the season.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker moved to Italy in July 2021 and helped the club win their first league title in 11 years before reaching the Champions League semi-finals the following season.

France’s all-time top scorer will join up with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at L-A-F-C, having won the World Cup together in 2018.