The line-up for the knockout stage of the Eirgrid Leinster under-20 football championship will be settled tonight.

Louth will advance straight to the semi-finals if they beat Kildare in Stabannon.

A quarter-final spot is Offaly’s most likely landing spot, and they play Longford.

It’s a straight shoot-out for Group 3’s semi-final berth, but the loser of Dublin and Meath will take a quarter-final spot.

And in Group 2, Wicklow and Laois play for home advantage in the quarter-finals.