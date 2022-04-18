Lindsay Watson wins Rás Mumhan

Lindsay Watson is the 2022 Kerry Group Rás Mumhan champion.
He’s taken top honours after 4 stages, the last of which was won by his Velo Revolution team-mate Odhran Doogan.
Padraig Harnett reports
Advertisement
Lindsay Watson is the 2022 Kerry Group Rás Mumhan champion.
He’s taken top honours after 4 stages, the last of which was won by his Velo Revolution team-mate Odhran Doogan.
Padraig Harnett reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus