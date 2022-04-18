Advertisement
Lindsay Watson wins Rás Mumhan

Apr 18, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Lindsay Watson is the 2022 Kerry Group Rás Mumhan champion.

He’s taken top honours after 4 stages, the last of which was won by his Velo Revolution team-mate Odhran Doogan.

Padraig Harnett reports

