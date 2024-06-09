Leinster champions crowned; Munster final today

Kilkenny are Leinster senior hurling champions for the fifth year in a row.

The Cats defeated Dublin by 3-28 to 1-18 in a one sided affair at Croke Park.

TJ Reid scored two goals for Kilkenny and Eoin Cody grabbed the other.

Kilkenny are now into the All Ireland semi final.

Limerick will make history if they beat Clare and claim the Munster senior hurling championship later today.

No county has ever won six Munster titles in a row, which is what John Kiely's men are attempting to do.

Clare have not won the provincial title since 1998.

Throw in at Semple Stadium in Thurles is at 4pm.