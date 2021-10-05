Larmour set to make Leinster return this weekend

Jordan Larmour is set to make his return to the Leinster side this weekend.
He’s back in full training after recovering from a groin injury in the summer.
Harry Byrne and Tommy O’Brien are also in contention for the game with Zebre.
