Larmour set to make Leinster return this weekend

Oct 5, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Larmour set to make Leinster return this weekend Larmour set to make Leinster return this weekend
Jordan Larmour is set to make his return to the Leinster side this weekend.

He’s back in full training after recovering from a groin injury in the summer.

Harry Byrne and Tommy O’Brien are also in contention for the game with Zebre.

