KSBGL Week 26 results

U12 Girl’s Shield
Camp Juniors 2-3 Listowel Celtic
U13 Girl’s Premier
Inter Kenmare 0-3 Killarney Athletic
MEK 6-0 Iveragh 0
U13 Girl’s Div 1
Castleisland 2-1 Mastergeeha
U14 Girl’s Premier
Listowel 3-2 Killarney Athletic
MEK Galaxy 5-1 Fenit Samphires
U15 Girl’s Premier
Listowel Celtic 3-0 Inter Kenmare
Park 7-1 Mastergeeha
Boys:
SFAI U12 Interleague National Cup QF
Cork Boys 1-0 Kerry U12 Boys
SFAI U13 Interleague National Trophy QF
Galway B Boys 2-4 Kerry U13
U13 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final
Killorglin 1-0 Park
U12 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 0-1 Castleisland
Killarney Athletic 2-0 Park
Dingle 4-0 MEK
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 5-1 Listowel Celtic B
Mastergeeha A 3-8 Park B
Fenit 1-0 Ballyhar
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Park D 4-2 Killarney Celtic C
Killarney Athletic C 2-2 Mastergeeha B
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Q/F
Inter Kenmare A 6-0 Killarney Athletic B
Tralee Dynamos B 0-5 Camp A
LB Rovers A 6-0 Inter Kenmare B
U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup
Iveragh A 3-0 Tralee Dynamos A
U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup
Tralee Dynamos B 1-6 Park A
Park B 0-6 Ballyhar A
Listowel Celtic A 5-4 Killorglin A AET
Inter Kenmare B 2-5 Killarney Athletic A
U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Shield Q/F
Mastergeeha B 0-4 MEK A
Castleisland C 3-5 Killarney Celtic B
LB Rovers A 1-2 Fenit A
Killarney Athletic B 3-3 Ballyhar B (Killarney Athletic won 4-1 on pens)
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Park B 7-1 Killorglin B
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup
Killarney Athletic A 8-1 Killarney Celtic B
Killorglin A 1-2 Ballyhar A
U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup
Tralee Dynamos A 7-2 Killorglin A
Castleisland A 1-0 Killarney Celtic A
Listowel Celtic A 3-2 Ferry Rangers A
U16 Tucker Kelly Shield
Ballyheigue A 5-1 Mastergeeha D
Killarney Athletic B 1-5 Mastergeeha B
LB Rovers 4-1 Inter Kenmare B
Park A 1-0 Iveragh A
Ballyhar A 6-1 Castleisland B