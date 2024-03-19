Advertisement
Sport

KSBGL Week 26 results

Mar 19, 2024 08:30 By radiokerrysport
KSBGL Week 26 results
Share this article

U12 Girl’s Shield

Camp Juniors 2-3 Listowel Celtic

U13 Girl’s Premier

Advertisement

Inter Kenmare 0-3 Killarney Athletic

MEK 6-0 Iveragh 0

U13 Girl’s Div 1

Advertisement

Castleisland 2-1 Mastergeeha

U14 Girl’s Premier

Listowel 3-2 Killarney Athletic

Advertisement

MEK Galaxy 5-1 Fenit Samphires

U15 Girl’s Premier

Listowel Celtic 3-0 Inter Kenmare

Advertisement

Park 7-1 Mastergeeha

Boys:

SFAI U12 Interleague National Cup QF

Advertisement

Cork Boys 1-0 Kerry U12 Boys

SFAI U13 Interleague National Trophy QF

Galway B Boys 2-4 Kerry U13

U13 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final

Killorglin 1-0 Park

U12 Boy’s Premier

Killorglin 0-1 Castleisland
Killarney Athletic 2-0 Park
Dingle 4-0 MEK

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic B 5-1 Listowel Celtic B
Mastergeeha A 3-8 Park B
Fenit 1-0 Ballyhar

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)

Park D 4-2 Killarney Celtic C

Killarney Athletic C 2-2 Mastergeeha B

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Q/F

Inter Kenmare A 6-0 Killarney Athletic B
Tralee Dynamos B 0-5 Camp A
LB Rovers A 6-0 Inter Kenmare B

U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup

Iveragh A 3-0 Tralee Dynamos A

U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Cup

Tralee Dynamos B 1-6 Park A
Park B 0-6 Ballyhar A
Listowel Celtic A 5-4 Killorglin A AET
Inter Kenmare B 2-5 Killarney Athletic A

U14 Boy’s Tom Hayes Shield Q/F

Mastergeeha B 0-4 MEK A
Castleisland C 3-5 Killarney Celtic B
LB Rovers A 1-2 Fenit A
Killarney Athletic B 3-3 Ballyhar B (Killarney Athletic won 4-1 on pens)

U14 Boy’s Division 1

Park B 7-1 Killorglin B

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup

Killarney Athletic A 8-1 Killarney Celtic B
Killorglin A 1-2 Ballyhar A

U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup

Tralee Dynamos A 7-2 Killorglin A
Castleisland A 1-0 Killarney Celtic A
Listowel Celtic A 3-2 Ferry Rangers A

U16 Tucker Kelly Shield

Ballyheigue A 5-1 Mastergeeha D

Killarney Athletic B 1-5 Mastergeeha B

LB Rovers 4-1 Inter Kenmare B

Park A 1-0 Iveragh A

Ballyhar A 6-1 Castleisland B

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

West Kerry GAA notes
Advertisement
Ryan set to miss Leinster's last-16 Investec Champions Cup game
Chelsea away to Ajax in Women's Champions League quarter-final this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Convicted garda killer Pearse McAuley dies
Two teachers appointed new caretakers for Great Blasket Island
Just 15% of Kerry properties in Kerry which filed Vacant Homes Tax returns are liable to pay tax
West Kerry GAA notes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus