Klopp Wishes Mane Well

Liverpool manger Jurgen Klopp has led the tributes to Sadio Mane following his move to Bayern Munich.

He was unveiled as the German club's latest recruit yesterday after they signed him for 35 million pounds sterling.

Fellow player Mo Salah thanked Mane for "all the good times" and wished him all the best.

Meanwhile, England goalkeeper Nick Pope is to travel to Newcastle today to complete a medical ahead of his move to St James' Park.

The 30-year-old has been at recently relegated side Burnley since 2016.