Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Kerry Invitational Swimming Gala 2022

A great weekend of swimming was had at our inaugural Invitational Gala Sunday Nov 20th, kindly sponsored by Kerry Group. We were delighted to welcome clubs from all over Munster to our Level 2 Gala which saw swimmers from our development squad right up to our senior squad compete across a number of events.

We would like to thank everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the smooth running of the event particularly the Dynamic Duo of Tim & Mike O'Connell for all the hours they put into the planning and execution of all our Galas, we greatly appreciate all you do.



Thanks to our coaching team, team managers, officials , volunteers for all their assistance and support and to our former club captains for making a special appearance and capturing the spirit and atmosphere of our Gala with our Kerry Group Frame!

Our bake sale was a hugh success , thanks to everyone who supported, to the parents who prepared food and to Olya & Jo who looked after the hungry swimmers , parents and volunteers on the day.

Advertisement

Looking forward to seeing everyone again at our Munster Future Challenger which will be held in Tralee Sports Complex, Sunday 4th December 2022

Quote from Head Coach Ger McDonnell

"What a fantastic success the Kerry Invitation Swim Gala was. It probably epitomises the Kingdom S.C in a number of ways. The young and the older racing together. Friends and competitors converging from all over Munster to the Tralee Sports Centre, home to the Kingdom S.C.

As a coach, it was so good to see the talent coming through the club from our junior squads. Add them to the developing maturity of our seniors and the future is bright.

So a huge congratulations to all involved. Remember together you will generate a huge momentum for the great Kingdom S. C , so please keep it rolling.....

A specific thank you to all our sponsors and in particular to KERRY GROUP as lead sponsor of this event"

Advertisement

Swimming Trials

The Club will be running trials for new swimmers this coming Saturday Nov 26th at 17.45 in Tralee Sports Complex.

Further information and registration link can be found on our website-

Advertisement

www.kingdomswimmingclub.ie

Registration link -

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdovLGfd5qZX9vnO65lwu8goTrJvld2Fpv28JFeRUUBJ9g2kg/viewform

Advertisement

Coaching Clinics

Well done to our coaches Leza O'Donoghue & Niamh O'Connor who attended a Freestyle Drills Progression Clinic kindly hosted by Killarney Swimming Club last Thursday in association with Munster Swimming.

Christmas Fundraiser for Jigsaw Kerry

Thank you also to all who purchased our commemorative Christmas Cards in aid of Jigsaw Kerry at our Gala on Sunday.

Jigsaw Kerry provide a wide range of mental health support for young people aged 12-25 living, working or studying in Kerry and we would encourage all our members to help support us in our fundraising for this worthy cause.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on our social media pages for details on further opportunities to purchase the cards in the run up to Christmas.