Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Kingdom Invitational Gala April 22nd-23rd

KSC were delighted to host their annual Kingdom Invitational Gala last weekend . Competitive Swim Clubs from all over Munster competed at the two day event for our much coveted Kingdom Medals . The event also provided an opportunity to attain Summer National Qualification times ( Age 12-14 swimmers) and qualification times for the upcoming Munster Long Course Championships taking place in Limerick May 5th-7th.

Well done to all our swimmers with some great pbs, medals and memories takeh home … and a visit from Sam to boot!

The Gala is the Club's main Fundraising event for the year and hugely important in raising much needed funds for the club to grow and compete on a regional & national level .We would like to thank all the local businesses who offered their support again this year through contributions and raffle prizes , we greatly appreciate it.

Thanks to everyone who helped out in the planning and execution of our Gala to make it such a success- it truly takes a village to raise a swimmer!! From our coaches, officials, top table,team managers to all the parents and senior swimmers who helped out on the day.

Coach Report -Nigel Collins

At this stage of the swimming year the Kingdom swimmers evidently relished the prospect of attaining national qualifying times in their home pool, the Senior and Junior A athletes made significant progress in all events attaining numerous National/ Division 2 qualifying times across the board.

Swimmers from all the squads proved that attendance at training pays off with plenty of Personal Bests being logged. The training structure overseen by the Head Coach John Edwards is certainly showing results as some athletes in the Junior squads qualified for Munster. Over all the quality of swimming shown by Kingdom Athletes was on par with the strongest swimmers from Munster and Nationally. Giving us much hope for the future of our competitive strength.

Kingdom swimming club has backed this progress up with commitment to bolstering the coaching team, the culmination of this will happen in May where a number of long serving coaches will attain swim Irelands Level 2 coaching licence.

Mona McSharry to visit Kingdom Swimming Club

Excitement is building for the forthcoming visit of Irish Olympic Swimmer Mona McSharry to our Club Tuesday May 2nd ! Mona will hold a Breaststroke Clinic for our swimmers followed by a q&a session .

Further details will be emailed to our swimmers closer to the date and shared on social media.

Photo Credit -Swim Ireland

Breaststroke Clinic

Head Coach John Edwards will hold a Breaststroke Development Clinic for our coaches in association with Swim Ireland this Wednesday at our Junior A training session.

Upcoming Galas

Munster Long Course Championship May 7th-9th-UL

Michael Bowles Invitational Gala May 27th-28th -Douglas