Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Munster Aspiring Champions Meet 1

A busy weekend of swimming kicked off last Saturday, March 11th, when the Junior A and Senior Squads headed to UL for meet 1 of the Munster Aspiring Champions.

A challenging Long Course (LC) meet, the event was a great success and experience for all our swimmers with plenty PBs and qualification times achieved.

Munster Future Challenger Meet 2

On Sunday, March 12th it was the turn of our younger swimmers from the Development & Junior B squads to compete in the Munster Future Challenger. The Kingdom Swimming Club hosted the event in Tralee and welcomed clubs throughout Munster.

Swansea Aquatics Spring Meet

Rounding off a great weekend of swimming, co Club Captain Cian Mason kept the Kingdom Flag flying as part of the Munster Squad who competed at the Swansea Spring Long Course Meet over the weekend.

Meet our Squads

The Kingdom Swimming Club Senior Squad comprises their top tier of swimmers, who have progressed up through the development and junior squads and train up to seven times a week under Head Coach, John Edwards.

The training programmes at this level are designed to enable Kingdom swimmers to compete at the top level of swimming whether that be at regional, national or international level.

Upcoming Galas

19/03 Time Trials - Distance-Tralee

25/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 3 & 4-ULp

25/03 Irish Minor Schools Championship-NAC

26/03 Irish Senior Schools Relays/Schools Interpro -NAC

01-05/04 Irish Open-NAC

22-23/04 Kingdom Invitation Gala-Tralee

Photos: Kingdom Swimming Club