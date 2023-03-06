Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Upcoming Swim Meets

March brings us a busy schedule of swim meets , kicking off this weekend with The Aspiring Champions meet 1 taking place in UL, Sat 11th and The Future Challenger, for our younger swimmers, taking place in Tralee ,Sun 12th.

Our co club captain Cian Mason is also heading to Swansea this weekend to participate in the Swansea Aquatics Spring Long Course Open Meet 2023 .

Wishing all swimmers the best of luck

Meet our Squads!

This week we introduce you to our Junior A Squad-

Our swimmers in this squad have progressed from the Junior B squad and train under Coach John Edwards ,assisted by Leza O'Donoghue & Niamh O'Connor.

Our swimmers in Junior A train four times a week , participating in a number of home & regional galas with some swimmers at this stage achieving Munster Regional Qualifying Times & National Division Qualifying Times.

Meet our Coaches!

John is our current Head Coach , coaching both the Senior & Junior A squads.

A highly regarded swim coach, John has been coaching Kingdom swimmers since 2013.

John swam and competed with Kingdom SC as a teenager in the 80's and then later returned to pool swimming in the late 90's with Kingdom Masters. When not on deck ,you're likely to find John embracing the outdoors -surfing, diving, kayaking, coasteering & his legendary open water swims ,showcasing Kerry's Hiddens Gems with @wildwateradventures

Upcoming Galas

11/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 1 & 2-UL

12/03 Future Challenger Round 2 Meet 2-Tralee

19/03 Time Trials - Distance-Tralee

25/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 3 & 4-UL

25/03 Irish Minor Schools Championship-NAC

26/03 Irish Senior Schools Relays/Schools Interpro -NAC

01-05/04 Irish Open-NAC

22-23/04 Kingdom Invitation Gala-Tralee