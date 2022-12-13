Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

1) Ger McDonnells 40th anniversary with Kingdom SC

Last Friday Dec 9th marked a very special day in the club, Head Coach Ger McDonnell's 40th anniversary with the club. Ger joined the senior swimming squad back in 1982 on his arrival from Zimbabwe and so commenced a highly successful tenure as a competitive swimmer, coach and head coach with Kingdom SC.

The club would like to acknowledge the enormous commitment ,dedication and contribution Ger has made to the club over the last 40 years , including his role as Head Coach over the last 17 years which has seen much success for the club at provincial and national level.

(2) National Winter SC Championship

The National Winter SC Championship takes place this coming week-Dec 15th -17th in the NAC Dublin.

As the short course season draws to a close Kingdom S. C will be represented by Cian Mason in 50,100 and 200 butterfly, Rory Boyd 50,100 and 200 backstroke as well as 400im and Mariia Marytnseva in the 200 butterfly.

We look forward to the swimmers delivering good performances against the cream of Irish swimming.

(3) Christmas Training

All squads have been notified by email of training dates pre and post Christmas.

(4) Fun Club Gala

We are delighted to confirm that the Fun Club Gala will take place Jan 7th with a disco to follow afterwards at the Kerins O'Rahillys Clubhouse. A great fun day of swimming is always guaranteed with the highlight being the much contested Family Relay team; This event promises not to disappoint again this year, with the Boyd family trying to retain the coveted title and last year's runners up vying for a piece of the action ..

(5) Fundraiser

The club has been granted an opportunity to raise funds at Garvey's Super Valu on December 23rd ; We would greatly appreciate support from available club members on the day . Further details will be emailed to all club members.