Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night featuring the opening round of the Castleisland Tyre Centre A2 Stake.

Race 1 was won by Clounamon Cobra owned by John Joe Healy of BAllylongford. The 2/1 co/favourite came home strongly to deny Send it Flying by 3 lengths in 29.32.

Race 2 was won by Saleen Joyce for Tom O'Connor of Tarbert ad trained by his son Patrick. Leading from traprise the 6/4 favourite beat Sheilas Friend by 2 and a half lengths in 29.03.

The third race was Heat 1 ofthe Castleisland Tyre Centre stake and this was won by the Johnny Kelliher trained Spurge. Owned by the Black-Shok Syndicate he showed great early pace and went on to beat Starson Melody by 3 lengths in 28.66 at a price of 2/1.

The fourth race was heat 2 of the Castleisland Tyre Centre strakes and this was won by Dark Candy. Trained in Macroom by Liam O'Callaghan for the Rushmoor Racing Syndicate, priced at 6/1 he led from trap rise to hold off the late challenge of Spoirting Shanty by a head in 29.04.

Race 5 was over the sprint distance and this was won by Queenies Girl owned by Mary Allen in Ballyduff. The 9/4 shot led off the first bend to beat You Crack Me Up by 3 lengths in 18.02.

Race 6 was the third heat of the Castleisland Tyre Centre Stakes and this went to the Donie Mulvihill, Ballylongford owned Blanemore Bucko. Priced at 15/2 he held off the late challenge of Slippy Kim by a neck in 28.98.

Race 7 was the final heat of the Castleisland Tyre Centre Stakes and this went to Kool Kemzo, owned in Listowel by David Carey and trained by Mike Shine. Taking up the lead off the first bend he beat Bville Sky by 5 and a half lenghts in 28.98 at a price of 9/4.

The eight race went to Bullet from a Gun. Trained in Abbeydorney by Brendan Maunsell for the Ina's Boys Syndicate, he recorded the fastest time of the night of 28.65 in beating the fast finishing Sogne En Grande by one and a half lengths at a price of 6/4 favourite.

Race 9 was won by the Jack Kennelly trained Ballywilliam Boy. Showing good early pace he went on to beat Baltovin Spider by 2 lengths in 28.67 at a price of 5/2.

Race 10 went to Tanvalley Rose for Michael Carroll of Tralee. The 7/2 shot led from trap rise to beat Coom Ruadh by 3 and a half lengths in 28.96 at a price of 7/2.

The final race of the night was won by Earn Perks for Thomas and Johnny Regan of Ardfert beating Carmac Cruiser by two lengths in 17.68 over the 325 distance at a price of 5/2.

Racing again tomorrow night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with first race off at 7.46.