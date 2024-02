Kerry are to reveal their side tonight for Round 2 of the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom are away to Monaghan at 1 on Sunday.

The Kerry team for the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A opener against Carlow is also to be named tonight.

They clash at 1 on Sunday in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 tonight for details of those team selections.