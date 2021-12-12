Kilmoyley chase Munster Final spot

It’s Kilmoyley against Dunhill this afternoon for a place in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final.
The Kerry champions face their Waterford counterpart at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork from 1:30.
