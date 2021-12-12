Advertisement
Sport

Kilmoyley chase Munster Final spot

Dec 12, 2021 10:12 By radiokerrysport
Kilmoyley chase Munster Final spot
It’s Kilmoyley against Dunhill this afternoon for a place in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final.

The Kerry champions face their Waterford counterpart at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork from 1:30.

