Kilmoyley Bid For Place In All-Ireland Club Final

A place in the All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling Final is the prize on offer for Kerry champions Kilmoyley who take on Banagher of Derry in today's semi-final.

Throw-in at the Connacht Centre of Excellence is at 2 o'clock and we'll have live commentary with thanks to Ardfert Furniture.

It's also semi-final day in the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship.

Waterford's Ballygunner and Derry champions Slaughtneil throw in shortly at Parnell Park.

Galway kingpins St Thomas' and Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks then meet in Semple Stadium at half-3.