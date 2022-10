There’s a Randles Brothers Ladies County Football Championship finals double header in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney this afternoon.

At 4 the Senior decider is between Southern Gaels and Finuge/St Senans.

Before that is the Intermediate final, Dr Crokes against Scartaglen from 2.

Junior Championship Finals

All at noon

A; Cromane v Firies @ Austin Stack Park

B; Ballymacelligott v Fossa @ Castleisland

C; Glenflesk v Rathmore B @ Currow