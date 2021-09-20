Killarney are Junior Cup Champions

Killarney are AIG Junior Cup Champions for 2021, 19 years after they previously won the title.

It was a long weekend of matches in Limerick Golf Club with the quarter final on the Saturday against a very fancied Naas GC team. It was a titanic struggle with the final match going down to the 20th hole, after Mark Tuite held a spectacular 10 footer on the 19th hole.

The semi final on the Sunday morning against Ballinasloe GC was again another extremely tight affair, with this time Jason Arthur making a terrific par on the 19th after being out of position off the tee, leading to a slender 3 2 victory.

The final on the Sunday afternoon against Corrstown looked a steep proposition as they had dominant results in their own quarter and semi final matches. However, Killarney started extremely well, going into an early lead in all five matches. Killarney continued in this vein for the entire match and in the end delivered a dominant performance of 4.5 to .5 points.

The team had a great link to the previous winning team 19 years ago with three of the players, Jason Arthur, David O'Donoghue and James O'Neill being on both teams. The manager Donal Considine also had a great link to that 2002 team as his father in law was the manager of that team.

Management : Donal Considine & Eric Dunlea

Panel : John Kerrisk, Jason Arthur, Mark Tuite, David O'Donoghue, Alan McSweeney, Paud O'Donoghue, James O'Neill and Mike Maher.