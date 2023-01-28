Kerry ladies make it 2 wins from 2

Kerry have won again in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

They were 3-5 to 13 points victors against Mayo at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Kerry had two of the first three points, courtesy of Aishling O'Connell and Niamh Ni Chonchuir, before Mayo equalised in the 11th minute. Siofra O'Shea then put the Kingdom back in front, with Hannah O'Donoghue doubling the advantage. Kerry led by that 4 points to 2 with 14 minutes left in the first half. Erica McGlynn was next to put over as the Kingdom went 3 points clear.

Advertisement

5 minutes into the second half Kerry went 4 clear thanks to a Siofra O'Shea goal following great work by Hannah O'Donoghue. Less than 3 minutes later the Kingdom netted again.

An unmarked Lorraine Scanlon blasted home after a pass from midfield partner Niamh Carmody. Those goals sandwiched a Mayo point and Kerry were now ahead 2-5 to 5 points. After Mayo scored 3 successive points Kerry hit back for their third goal of the day. Siofra O'Shea was the provider this time, setting up Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh to shoot home. Kerry were in front by 3-5 to 8 points midway through the second period. 4 Mayo points in a row later the gap was down to 2. With just under 4 minutes to go, Mayo made it a 1 point game. The Kingdom held on well for a second successive win upon their topflight return.