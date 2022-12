Bobsleigh Dream won the opening semi-final of the Matchbook Betting Exchange St.Leger 550 semi-final for Willie Joe Murphy of Gneeveguilla.

Also on that Limerick card Gimme Patience was first in race 8 for Tarbert’s 11 Amigos syndicate.

Meanwhile, Liam Dowling had a treble at Shelbourne Park.

Ballymac Bar won the 2nd and Ballymac Finn the 11th while the Dowling trained Ballymac Bailey was first in the 6th for the Very Quiet syndicate.