The fixture details for the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone and the subsequent All-Ireland Football Final have been finalised.

Meath native David Coldrick will referee the clash between Kerry and Tyrone on Saturday August 28th at 3.30pm.

Mayo then await the winners in the All Ireland Final on Saturday September 11th.

This will have a throw in time of 5pm.

