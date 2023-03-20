Advertisement
Sport

Kerry to face Galway in Ladies Division 1 final

Mar 20, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Galway will face Kerry in the Lidl Ladies National League Division One Final after the Tribeswoman saw off Mayo by 0-13 to 2-6.

Róisín Leonard scored five points for the winners.

