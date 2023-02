Jordan Flynn was the star man for Mayo as they got the better of All Ireland champions Kerry in Division One of the Allianz League in Castlebar.

The Kingdom trailed 2-08 to 0-03 at half time with the hosts running riot from end to end.

David Clifford and Sean O'Shea marked their inter-county returns in the second half but despite contributing a handful of scores between them, it wasn't enough to catch Mayo.

It finished Mayo 2-14, Kerry 1-10 at MacHale Park.