Kerry Senior Hurlers Through To Joe McDonagh Cup Final

May 21, 2022 15:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry did what they needed to do and Carlow did what Kerry needed them to do to ensure that the Kingdom would qualify for the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

Stephen Molumphy's side, thanks in the main to a sharp-shooting Padraig Boyle overcame a reduced strength Antrim side in Belfast by 0-29 to 2-21 - the two Antrim goals came in injury time at the end of the game!

Meanwhile, Carlow defeated Offaly by 0-22 to 0-17, so Kerry advance to the final on the head-to-head system having beaten Carlow previously.

