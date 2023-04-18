Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League review

U12’s Premier

Listowel Celtic 0 v Killarney Athletic 6

U12’s Division 1

Mastergeeha AFC 3 -2 Iveragh UTD

St Brendans Park 7-2 Listowel Celtic B

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -2 Castleisland AFC

MEK Galaxy B 0-3 St Brendans Park

U14’s Premier

Camp Juniors 3 -0 MEK Galaxy

16 Premier

Dingle Bay Rover 2 -0 Listowel Celtic

Killarney Celtic 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers

U12 Boys Premier

Bottom

Iveragh UTD 2 -1 Killarney Celtic

U12 Boys Division 2 North

Dingle Bay Rovers B 2 -6 Castleisland AFC C

Listowel Celtic C 2 v Park C 7

U12 Boys Division 2 South

Inter Kenmare B 6 -1 Killarney Celtic B

U13 Boy’s National Trophy Q/Final

St. Brendan’s Park 7 v Charleville 0

U13 Boys Premier

Ballyhar Dynamos 3 -2 Killorglin AFC

Killarney Celtic 2 – 4 Killorglin AFC

Ballyhar Dynamos 8 -3Tralee Dynamos 3

Inter Kenmare 3 -3 Killarney Celtic 3

Killarney Athletic 1 -2 Mastergeeha FC

Castleisland AFC 2 -0 Fenit Samphires

U13 Boy’s Division 1

St Brendans Park B 3-0 Killarney Athletic B

Camp Juniors 6 -2 Killarney Celtic B

LB Rovers 3 -1Dingle Bay Rovers

Mastergeeha FC B 4 -0 Listowel Celtic B

U13 Boy’s Division 2

Killorglin AFC B 6 -2 Ballyhar Dynamos B

Mastergeeha FC C 3- 6 MEK Galaxy B

Castleisland AFC B 0 -3 Castleisland AFC C

U14 Boy’s Shield

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -0 Listowel Celtic B

U14 Boys Premier

Listowel Celtic 0-4 MEK Galaxy

Boy’s U14 Division 1

Killorglin B 2 v LB Rovers 8

Killorglin AFC B 0 -3 Camp Juniors

Boy’s U14 Division 2

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -0 Listowel Celtic B

St Brendans Park D 3 -5 Ballyheigue AFC

U15 Boys Premier

Inter Kenmare 2 -4 Killorglin AFC

U15 Boys Div 1

Mastergeeha FC 5 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos

U15 Boys Div 2

Killarney Athletic B 1 -6 Camp Juniors B

Mastergeeha Fc B 1 -0 Ballyheigue AFC

Camp Juniors B 1 -1 MEK Galaxy B

U16 Boys Premier

Killarney Celtic 2-2 St Brendans Park

Another league finished this weekend.

Mastergeeha crowned U15 Division 1 Champions

Mastergeeha 5-0 Ballyhar Dynamos

Milosz Niezgoda ,Cillian Miley Ben Carmody ,Thomas Myers

It was a fantastic end to the Easter period for Mastergeeha who celebrated a second league title in the past week when their U15s were crowned Division 1 Champions on Saturday following a victory versus Ballyhar Dynamos. Mastergeeha played with high intensity and tempo from the very first whistle with Zach Cronin and Jack Ahern in particular setting the standard in the centre of the park. It was this work rate and determination that allowed Milosz Niezgoda to open the scoring in the 5th minute with a real classy finish. A second was added on 18 mins when Cillian Miley volleyed to the roof of the net from a corner kick.

Ballyhar were a constant threat on the break with speed on both flanks but Mastergeeha defence stood firm and in particular David Lowin put on an eye-catching display of one on one defending.

The second half began with the same energy and Ben Carmody made it 3-0 following a lightning run down the left followed by a brilliant finish. Thomas Myers scored his first of two goals in the 53rd min when he pounced on a rebound. His second rounded off the scoring drilling home from the edge of the box.

Ballyhar continued to battle thoughout and played with great spirit.

Great celebrations ensued on the final whistle in front of a sizeable crowd.

Kerry SchoolboysGirls

Team of the Week

1 Ryan O Sullivan (Mastergeeha AFC U13)

2 Rian Mc Coy (Tralee Dynamos U12)

3Patrick O Leary (Iveragh UTD U12)

4 Pa Mc Carthy (Killarney Celtic U13)

5 John Breen (MEK Galaxy U14)

6 Jack Kelly (Ballyhar Dynamos U13)

7 Joey Kelly (Castleisland AFC U13)

8 Stephan Harty (Ballyheigue AFC U14)

9 Jack Harrington (Inter Kenmare U13)

10 Mathias Panxhi (St Brendans Park U12)

11Denis Moiselev (Kilorglin AFC U13)

Kerry SchoolboysGirls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Maeve Courtney (Killarney Celtic)

Sophie Moynihan (Mastergeeha FC )

Saoirse Kelly (Listowel Celtic )

Sadie Ryan (LB Rovers)