Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League review

U12’s Premier
Listowel Celtic 0 v Killarney Athletic 6
U12’s Division 1
Mastergeeha AFC 3 -2 Iveragh UTD
St Brendans Park 7-2 Listowel Celtic B
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -2 Castleisland AFC
MEK Galaxy B 0-3 St Brendans Park
U14’s Premier
Camp Juniors 3 -0 MEK Galaxy
16 Premier
Dingle Bay Rover 2 -0 Listowel Celtic
Killarney Celtic 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers
U12 Boys Premier
Bottom
Iveragh UTD 2 -1 Killarney Celtic
U12 Boys Division 2 North
Dingle Bay Rovers B 2 -6 Castleisland AFC C
Listowel Celtic C 2 v Park C 7
U12 Boys Division 2 South
Inter Kenmare B 6 -1 Killarney Celtic B
U13 Boy’s National Trophy Q/Final
St. Brendan’s Park 7 v Charleville 0
U13 Boys Premier
Ballyhar Dynamos 3 -2 Killorglin AFC
Killarney Celtic 2 – 4 Killorglin AFC
Ballyhar Dynamos 8 -3Tralee Dynamos 3
Inter Kenmare 3 -3 Killarney Celtic 3
Killarney Athletic 1 -2 Mastergeeha FC
Castleisland AFC 2 -0 Fenit Samphires
U13 Boy’s Division 1
St Brendans Park B 3-0 Killarney Athletic B
Camp Juniors 6 -2 Killarney Celtic B
LB Rovers 3 -1Dingle Bay Rovers
Mastergeeha FC B 4 -0 Listowel Celtic B
U13 Boy’s Division 2
Killorglin AFC B 6 -2 Ballyhar Dynamos B
Mastergeeha FC C 3- 6 MEK Galaxy B
Castleisland AFC B 0 -3 Castleisland AFC C
U14 Boy’s Shield
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -0 Listowel Celtic B
U14 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic 0-4 MEK Galaxy
Boy’s U14 Division 1
Killorglin B 2 v LB Rovers 8
Killorglin AFC B 0 -3 Camp Juniors
Boy’s U14 Division 2
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -0 Listowel Celtic B
St Brendans Park D 3 -5 Ballyheigue AFC
U15 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare 2 -4 Killorglin AFC
U15 Boys Div 1
Mastergeeha FC 5 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos
U15 Boys Div 2
Killarney Athletic B 1 -6 Camp Juniors B
Mastergeeha Fc B 1 -0 Ballyheigue AFC
Camp Juniors B 1 -1 MEK Galaxy B
U16 Boys Premier
Killarney Celtic 2-2 St Brendans Park
Another league finished this weekend.
Mastergeeha crowned U15 Division 1 Champions
Mastergeeha 5-0 Ballyhar Dynamos
Milosz Niezgoda ,Cillian Miley Ben Carmody ,Thomas Myers
It was a fantastic end to the Easter period for Mastergeeha who celebrated a second league title in the past week when their U15s were crowned Division 1 Champions on Saturday following a victory versus Ballyhar Dynamos. Mastergeeha played with high intensity and tempo from the very first whistle with Zach Cronin and Jack Ahern in particular setting the standard in the centre of the park. It was this work rate and determination that allowed Milosz Niezgoda to open the scoring in the 5th minute with a real classy finish. A second was added on 18 mins when Cillian Miley volleyed to the roof of the net from a corner kick.
Ballyhar were a constant threat on the break with speed on both flanks but Mastergeeha defence stood firm and in particular David Lowin put on an eye-catching display of one on one defending.
The second half began with the same energy and Ben Carmody made it 3-0 following a lightning run down the left followed by a brilliant finish. Thomas Myers scored his first of two goals in the 53rd min when he pounced on a rebound. His second rounded off the scoring drilling home from the edge of the box.
Ballyhar continued to battle thoughout and played with great spirit.
Great celebrations ensued on the final whistle in front of a sizeable crowd.
Kerry SchoolboysGirls
Team of the Week
1 Ryan O Sullivan (Mastergeeha AFC U13)
2 Rian Mc Coy (Tralee Dynamos U12)
3Patrick O Leary (Iveragh UTD U12)
4 Pa Mc Carthy (Killarney Celtic U13)
5 John Breen (MEK Galaxy U14)
6 Jack Kelly (Ballyhar Dynamos U13)
7 Joey Kelly (Castleisland AFC U13)
8 Stephan Harty (Ballyheigue AFC U14)
9 Jack Harrington (Inter Kenmare U13)
10 Mathias Panxhi (St Brendans Park U12)
11Denis Moiselev (Kilorglin AFC U13)
Kerry SchoolboysGirls
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Maeve Courtney (Killarney Celtic)
Sophie Moynihan (Mastergeeha FC )
Saoirse Kelly (Listowel Celtic )
Sadie Ryan (LB Rovers)