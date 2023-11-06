Kerry racing news

At odds of 1/2 favourite, the Jack Kennedy-ridden Mollys Mango scored a comfortable win in the two-mile mares’ maiden hurdle at Thurles on Thursday. The season’s leading jockey stole a few lengths on the field after the third-last hurdle and he had Gordon Elliott’s charge clear from the next to win by five and a half lengths from the Shane Nolan-trained 9/2 second favourite Missus Beeton.

Kennedy and Elliott were winners again with another odds-on shot at Cork on Sunday where Dee Capo added to last month’s bumper success at Galway with an easy win in the opening division of the two-mile maiden hurdle. Owned by David L’Estrange, the four-year-old was sent off an 8/13 favourite on his jumping debut and he raced to a six-length win over the Paul Nolan-trained Maxi Mac Gold.

Big race success for Irish in America and Britain

Aidan O'Brien was among the big winners at the Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita over the weekend where his dual Derby hero and Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes winner Auguste Rodin landed the 12-furlong Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf. The Ryan Moore-ridden 9/4 favourite beat local hope Up To the Mark by three-parts of a length with Japanese contender Shahryar half a length away in third place. The win saw O'Brien become the first trainer to win the same Breeders’ Cup race seven times and came 24 hours after his Unquestionable, another ridden by Ryan Moore, had beaten his own stable companion Mountain Bear to take the Juvenile Turf at odds of 6/4 favourite. O'Brien now has 18 Breeders’ Cup winners to his name while Moore’s tally stands at 14.

At little closer to home, at Wetherby on Saturday, the Mouse Morris-trained Gentlemansgame got the better of Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame to win the Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase, a first Irish success in the race since Frances Crowley won with Sackville in 2001. Having just his third run over fences, the Darragh O'Keeffe-ridden seven-year-old scored by a length and three-quarter at odds of 7/2.

Upcoming Fixtures

Fairyhouse – Tuesday, November 7 (First Race 11.53am)

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 8 (First Race 1.25pm)

Clonmel – Thursday, November 9 (First Race 12.30pm)

Down Royal – Friday, November 10 (First Race 12.40pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 10 (First Race 5.15pm)

Down Royal – Saturday, November 11 (First Race 12.30pm)

Gowran Park – Saturday, November 11 (First Race 12.20pm)

Naas – Sunday, November 12 (First Race 11.40am)