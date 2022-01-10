Kerry Racing News

Bryan Cooper rode winners at both meetings over the weekend and added to a success at Cork on Saturday for his father Tom when taking the day’s feature at Fairyhouse on Sunday on the Pat Fahy-trained Dunvegan. The nine-year-old gained his fourth victory from as many starts at the County Meath venue with a convincing display in the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase. Owned jointly by George Turner and the Clipper Logistics Group, he recorded a three and a half-length win over fellow 7/2 joint-favourites Blackbow with Cooper’s mount very much on top at the line. Fahy said, “When I saw him jumping the second last I started to enjoy it. It’s unbelievable now but you’d be nervous going into these races. We always thought a lot of him. He won two bumpers and beat a lot of winners in Punchestown, then he was so impressive when he won his maiden hurdle here. That’s a prestigious race he’s after winning today, I’d always been looking at these races and at one time you wouldn't think you'd ever win them.”

A day earlier, Cooper landed the beginners’ chase on Dancing Jeremy at Cork. Trained by his father Tom, the seven-year-old came from a little off the pace to lead at the second last fence and looked to have plenty in hand as he beat Paul Kiely’s Thedancingfarrier by three and three-parts of a length. The 7/1 winner runs in the colours of owner Frank Reynolds.