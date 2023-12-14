Kerry Minor Named Munster Footballer Of The Year

Kerrys Ben Murphy has been named as the Munster Minor Footballer of the year.

The Stacks man was a powerhouse for the Kingdom driving forward to get on the end of many scores despite playing in the Kerry backs and midfield.

Advertisement

Ben Murphy is named Munster Minor Footballer of the year the day after Will Shine was announced as the U20 Footballer of the year. It’s expected that a Kerry player will be also be honoured as the Munster Senior player of the year when that is revealed in due course.

Advertisement

Munster Senior Hurler of the Year is Limericks Aaron Gillane (Limerick) while Castlehaven have been named the Munster club of the year after beating Dingle in penalties to claim the Munster senior title last weekend.

The 2023 Munster GAA awards function will take place this Saturday in the Muckross Park Hotel Killarney.