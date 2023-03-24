Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Minor Ladies team revealed for Munster Minor Championship

Mar 24, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry minor ladies team has been revealed for their Round 4 clash with Cork in the Munster Minor Championship at Brosna GAA.

Roisín Rahilly of Ballymacelligott has been named the captain of the side.

Throw in is at 2 PM.

1. Kerry Hennessy -Ballymacelligott
2. Kiera Furey - Southern Gaels
3. Roisin Smith - Cromane
4. Laura Reilly - Churchill
5. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott
6. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
7. Jessica Gill - Southern Gaels
8. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
9. Eabha Ní Laighinn - Castlegregory
10. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott
11. Roisín Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligott
12. Kelly Enright - Moyvane
13. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
14. Julia Curtin - Currow
15. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes

16. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
17. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill
18. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels
19. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels
20. Katie Nix - Kerins O' Rahilly
21. Katie Doe - Firies
22. Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds
23. Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks
24. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott
25. Seodhla O' Donovan - Cromane
26. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
27. Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul
28. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels
29. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort
30. Lily Kerins - Beaufort

