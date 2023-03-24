Kerry Minor Ladies team revealed for Munster Minor Championship

The Kerry minor ladies team has been revealed for their Round 4 clash with Cork in the Munster Minor Championship at Brosna GAA.

Roisín Rahilly of Ballymacelligott has been named the captain of the side.

Throw in is at 2 PM.

1. Kerry Hennessy -Ballymacelligott

2. Kiera Furey - Southern Gaels

3. Roisin Smith - Cromane

4. Laura Reilly - Churchill

5. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott

6. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil

7. Jessica Gill - Southern Gaels

8. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

9. Eabha Ní Laighinn - Castlegregory

10. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott

11. Roisín Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligott

12. Kelly Enright - Moyvane

13. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

14. Julia Curtin - Currow

15. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes

16. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels

17. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill

18. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels

19. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels

20. Katie Nix - Kerins O' Rahilly

21. Katie Doe - Firies

22. Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds

23. Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks

24. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott

25. Seodhla O' Donovan - Cromane

26. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels

27. Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul

28. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels

29. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort

30. Lily Kerins - Beaufort