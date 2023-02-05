Kerry Host Monaghan In Round 2 Of Allianz Football League

All Ireland champions Kerry face Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadiumin in Division One of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

The hosts will be hoping to bounce back after their opening day defeat to Donegal while Monaghan lost to Armagh last weekend.

Throw in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at half-past-1.

