Kerry Host Monaghan In Round 2 Of Allianz Football League

Feb 5, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Host Monaghan In Round 2 Of Allianz Football League
All Ireland champions Kerry face Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadiumin in Division One of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

The hosts will be hoping to bounce back after their opening day defeat to Donegal while Monaghan lost to Armagh last weekend.

Throw in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at half-past-1.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Weekend Sport in association with McElligotts Listowel Road Tralee.

