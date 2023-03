Kerry are up to third in Division 1 of the Allianz Football Leagues after a 1-12 to 0-12 points win over Roscommon in Tralee.

David Clifford's early goal proved to be the difference between the sides.

Radio Kerry Commentator Tim Moynihan spoke afterwards to Kerry Manager, Jack O'Connor.

Roscommon Manager Davy Burke gave his reaction to Shannonside FM.

Joseph Healy got the views of some fans.