Kerry handballers in UK Open this weekend

May 13, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry handballers in UK Open this weekend
A number of Kerry handballers will this weekend compete in the UK open 1 wall tournament

In action in London will be Aoife Walsh, Sinead Moriarty, Owen O'Donoghue, Brendan O'Donoghue and John Joe Quirke.

