Kerry handballers in UK Open this weekend

A number of Kerry handballers will this weekend compete in the UK open 1 wall tournament
In action in London will be Aoife Walsh, Sinead Moriarty, Owen O'Donoghue, Brendan O'Donoghue and John Joe Quirke.
