Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday 30th May - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Geraldine Flynn 20pts

Advertisement

Thursday, 1st June - GIG Scramble winners - Una Moynihan and Maria McMahon

Friday 2nd/Saturday 3rd/Sunday 4th June - 18H Strokeplay - June Medal sponsor Joan Cantillon

1st Carmel Kearney (8) 67 nett

Advertisement

2nd Fiona O' Toole (37) 68 nett

3rd Alana Rowan (13) 70 nett (on countback)

FIXTURES;

Advertisement

Tuesday, 6th June - Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 8th June GIG Scramble 9H

Friday 9th/Saturday 10th/Sunday 11th June - 18H Stableford sponsor Mary Moriarty

Advertisement

INTERCLUB MATCHES;

Our Challenge Cup Team will play Tralee on Sunday, June 11th at 12pm in Castlegregory. Best wishes to the team and to team manager Marie. All support for the team is welcome.

MEN'S RESULTS;

What a weekend we had for our June Monthly Medal and with our course ever improving and playing like a real fast links, it would take an experienced and wily campaigner to claim the medal,and so it proved with Jim Madden taking Category A and Tony Conroy claiming Category B and both with under Par nett scores. Jim also claimed our Birdie Blitz pot on 18.

Sincere thanks to Lynch's Spar,Castlegregory for their very kind sponsorship.

Category A:

1st. Jim Madden (10) 66 nett.

2nd. Mossie Hogan (16) 67 nett.

Category B.

1st. Tony Conroy (23) 65 nett.

2nd. Tom Galvin (23) 67 nett.( on countback)

Best Gross.

Bryan Tess (6) 73 Gross.

Birdie Money;

Jim Madden.

Advertisement

Ross

On Sunday June 4th our President Michael J Casey held his President's Prize with a stableford competition.

The following were the winners:

1st .....Gerard Murphy (25) 43

2nd ... Darren Gaffey (15) 40

3rd....Aaron McCann (19) 40

4th.....Michael Barrett ( 41) 40

5th....Kevin O'Callaghan (10) 39

6th....Jonathan Casey (9) 39

7th.... Trevor Nagle (10) 37

Past President's Prize ....Con O'Mahony.

Best Nine Holes .....Jim Morris

Seniors (O/70).........Tadhg McCarthy

Div 1.... 1st Stephen Broderick

2nd Peter Wickham

Div 2..... 1st Timmy Kelly

2nd Johnny Brosnan

Div 3...... 1st Mark Griffin

2nd Guttorm Baadsvik

On Friday June 2nd we held our 3rd Friday Evening Mixed Scramble with a large number of golfers participating .

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Michael J O Connor . Seamus McCarthy, Elaine Casey, Michael Barrett.

2nd ...John Ivory, Humphrey Kerins, Stephen Heelan .

3rd... Cormac O'Donoghue, Doreen Brosnan, Brain O'Connor...

4th.... Dan Cronin, Andy Cole, Mary McGuire, Maurice Coffey..

The Ross Seniors results from May 25th were:-

1st ....Brian O'Connor.

2nd....Denis Desmond.

3rd.....Tadhg McCarthy

Beaufort

MENS BRANCH

3rd/4th June - Round 2 Golfer of The Year & 3Ts - Sponsored by Killarney Medals & Trophies

1st Alexander Verget (7) 40 pts

2nd John Murphy (23) 39 pts

3rd Julian Brown (12) 38 pts

Fixtures

10th/11th June - Stableford (White or Yellow Tees) in aid of Play in Pink Charity - Sponsored by Killorglin Investments

LADIES BRANCH

3rd/4th June - Stableford - Sponsored by Murphy's Bar & Restaurant

Overall Winner: Maura Kennedy (50) 38 pts

Division 1 Winner: Colleen Coffey (21) 37 pts

Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (28) 38 pts

Fixtures

10th/11th June - Stableford in aid of Play in Pink - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mr Paul Morkan Captain’s Prize – Old Course – Saturday and Sunday 3rd and 4th June 2023

1st Patrick Snr Carmody (36) 60 nett

2nd Philip Byrne (12) 66 nett (B9 31)

3rd Michael D Farrell (21) 66 nett

Gross: Edmond Healy 73

4th Des Adams (16) 68 nett (B9 30)

5th Patrick Costello (27) 68 nett (B9 31.5)

6th Alan Corcoran (10) 68 nett

7th John Eggleston (9) 69 nett (B9 30.5)

8th David M O’Flynn (20) 69 nett (B9 31)

9th Aidan Buckley (12) 69 nett (B9 35 B6 21)

Past Captains/Presidents Millie Costello (24) 69 nett (B9 38)

Day 1 Conor Liston (15) 70 nett (B9 30.5)

Day 2 Brendan Gildea (9) 72 nett

Cat 1 Gerald O’Gorman (3) 71 nett

Cat 2 Kieran Culhane (11) 70 nett

Cat 3 Patrick B Murrihy (14) 69 nett

Cat 4 Con A O’Flynn (24) 71 nett

Committe: Vincent Moloney (12) 72 nett

Guest: Padraig Thornton

Fixtures:

Saturday 10th June 2023 – Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup – Old Course

Sunday 11th June 2023 – Men’s Medal Competition Sponsored by Gearoid & Brian Whelan – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Tuesday 18 Hole Stableford Competition– Cashen Course – Tuesday 30th May 2023

1st Marianne Relihan H cap 48 36 pts (Bk 9-17)

2nd Susan Walsh H cap 58 36 pts

9 hole Single Results

1st Judy McMahon H cap 21 21pts

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course – Sunday 4th June 2023

1st Marie Kennelly (29) 43 Pts

2nd Patricia Boyle (30) 38 Pts

Category 1

1st Catriona Corrigan (15) 35 Pts (Back 9 – 20 Pts)

2nd Josephine Larkin (13) 35 Pts

Category 2

1st Maria Lyons (22) 35 Pts(Back 3 – 5 Pts)

2nd Siobhan Walsh (21) 35 Pts

Category 3

1st Pudge O’ Reilly (25) 37 Pts

2nd Catherine Morrissey (23) 35 Pts

Category 4

1ST Anna Walsh (39) 36 Pts

2nd Jean Liston ( 32) 35 Pts

Seniors

Noirin Lynch (31) 35 Pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Hannah Carmody (22) 19 Pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 11th June 2023 - Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Adams Garage – Old Course

Tuesday 13th June 2023 – Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 1st June 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Michael O’Connor (34) 34+5 39pts.

2nd Leo Allman (20) 34+2 36pts.

3rd Noel Morkan (22) 30+5 35pts.

Gross. Michael K Barrett 23pts.

4th Joe Wallace (34) 32+2 34pts.

5th Nicholas Hayes (20) 35-2 33pts. B5-14.

6th Tim Hickey (11) 28+5 33pts. B5-8.

7th Pat McLaughlin (19) 31pts. B5-13. B3-8.

8th Eric Kettler (17) 32-1 31pts. B5-13. B3-6.

9th Pat Costello (20) 31pts. B5-11.

10th Jimmy Wolfe (23) 19+11 30pts. B5-8.

V. Michael Jones (20) 32-4 28pts. B5-13.

S.V. Milie Costello (22) 27+1 28pts. B5-9.

S.S.V.Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 31-4 27pts. B5-12.

Fixtures:

Thursday 8th June 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Friday 2nd June 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Muireann O'Sullivan (22) 22pts

2nd Marian Flannery (15) 20pts

3rd Susan Gilmore-Kettler (5) 19pts

Fixtures:

Friday 9th June 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

A brilliant win by Timothy Eugene O’Sullivan in a dramatic playoff on Sunday evening. Thanks to Johnny and Noreen Allen for a fantastic President’s Prize weekend.

President Johnny Allen’s Prize 04/06/2023)

1st - Timothy O'Sullivan

2nd - Flor O'Donoghue

3rd - Daragh O'Siochru

Best Gross - Joe Arthur

Best Front 9 - Ger Wallace

Best Back 9 - Patrick Crushell

Longest Drive - Gavin O'Shea

Nearest the Pin - Aindriu O'Sullivan

Best Past President - David O'Dwyer

Best Senior - Danny Sweeney

President’s Charity Day

1st - Michael O'Brien/John Joe Mahony/Dave Burke/Donal Herlihy - 85

2nd - Kathleen O'Shea/Margaret Hanley/Anne Clifford/Eleanor Connor Scarteen 83

3rd - Paudie Kelleher/Charlie Vaughan/Kathy Kelleher/Thomas O'Sullivan 82

4th - Martin Cussen/John Cussen/Robert Cussen/Pat Cussen 82 OCB

Friday Open Round 5 (02/06/2023)

1st - Paul Sutton (16) - 46

2nd - Andy Tier (21) - 46 OCB

3rd - Shane Dalton (18) – 42

Autumn Gold Thursday June 1st, Winner Patrick O’Sullivan, 21Pts

Tralee

Senior Ladies Results for Monday 29th May

21 Senior Ladies competed in Monday’s Competition.

Results:

1st Place - Niamh Galvin - 26pts

2nd Place - Paula Mangan – 23pts – (Dom H’Cap applying – 26pts -3)

3rd Place - Claire Benner – 19pts – (on countback)

Senior Men Results of 12 hole competition played on Wednesday May 31st.

1st Sean Reidy (13) 25pts (26-1)

2nd John Murphy (18) 24pts(26-2) last 9 holes

3rd Joe Stack (19) 24 pts last 6 holes

4th Michael O Neill (28) 24pts (25-1) last 9 holes

5th William J Daly (25) 24pts (25-1).

Ladies Results:

Wednesday 31st May 2023

Ladies 3 Person Waltz kindly sponsored by Bons Secours Hospital

1st: Anne Kerins, Kay MacNamara, Mary Mullins 75 pts

2nd: Emma Morrissey, Karen Gearon, Marion Cahillane 72 pts

14 Teams entered.

Ladies 3 Person Waltz kindly sponsored by Bons Secours Hospital

Hole in One - Eilish O’Loughlin.

Lady Captain’s Kathleen Finnegan’s Prize to the Men:

Played on 3rd & 4th of June

1. Jim O Donovan 43 pts

2. Darren O Sullivan 40 pts

3. Donagh Shanahan 40 pts

4. John R Collins 39 pts

5. Jason Daly 38 pts

Best Gross - Ger Deegan 37 pts

Div 1 Mark D O Sullivan 38 pts

Div.2 John P O Brien 38 pts

Div 3 Ml Higgins 35 pts

Div.4 Jack Murphy 36 pts

Front 9 - Alan O Connor 21 pts

Back 9 - Kenneth Feeley 22 pts

Easiest - 18,7,13

Hardest - 12. 10, 8

Results From junior Golf Saturday 3rd June 2023

18 Hole competition – Ruben Rivas Mc Hugh (21) 37pts

9 Hole Oisin Mc Gibney 15pts

Par 3 Competitions

24 kids played par 3, scramble of 6 teams

Winners: Ruben Rivas McHugh, Finn ODriscoll, Zach Kearney (19)

Chipping competition: Daniel Collins & Adam Fitzgerald

Putting Competition : Adam Sinnott

Results: MC6 Men's Captain Martin Mitchel's Prize to Ladies played on Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th June 2023:

1st: Brid Murphy (44) 41 pts Countback

2nd: Barbara Reen (26) 41 pts

Best Gross: Lucy Grattan 29 pts

3rd: Mary Savage (12) 40 pts

4th: Sheila McCarthy (26) 38 pts

Division 1: Liz Grey 36 pts

Division 2: Lorraine Peevers 35 pts

Division 3: Angela Enright 37 pts

Division 4: Annette McAuliffe 35 pts

Front Nine: Mary Mullins 22 pts

Back Nine: Rhona Johnston 21 pts

9 Hole Competition:

Mary O'Neill 18 pts

Results of Am Am played on Monday 05th June 20/23 - Sponsor Ardfert Pharmacy

1. Patrick Stakelum,Karen Stakelum,Patrick Stakelum ,Marion Hogan 95 pts

2. Donal Sugrue, Caroline Sugrue,Seamus Breen, Brian O Sullivan 87 pts

3. Mary Quillinan, Catherine O Carroll, Carole Dooley ,Mgt Murphy 86 pts

Killarney

PRESIDENT'S PRIZE

Played Fri 2nd, Sat 3rd & Sun 4th June, on Killeen.

Winner - Cian O’Connor 6up (15)

2nd - Ryan McCarthy 4up (6)

3rd - Ted Broderick 4up (14)

4th - John Herlihy 3up (7)

5th - John O’Callaghan 3up (26)

6th - Alan McDermott 3up (7)

7th - Jack O’Sullivan 3up (23)

8th - Brian O’Keefe 2up (21)

Best Gross - Stephen O’Neill 72 (+2)

Category 1 - Sean Moynihan 2up (7)

Category 2 - Brian Holden 2up (11)

Category 3 - Mike McAuliffe 2up (15)

Category 4 - Donal O’Reilly 2up (21)

Past President - Michael Guerin 9dn (10)

Senior Prize - Con Healy 1dn (15)

Guest Prize - Fergal Deasy, Cork Golf Club A/S (3)

President Paul's Prize to the Ladies - MP - Stroke

Printed: 4 June 2023

Competition Result

Competition played on Sunday 4 June 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).

Full Net Result

Overall Position Score Placing Countback

1 Eimear O'Sullivan 94 - 32 = 62 Overall Winner

2 Eimear O'Donnell 73 - 08 = 65 Overall Runner-Up

3 Carmel O'Brien 92 - 26 = 66 Overall 3rd Last Nine Holes

4 Sinead Lynch 85 - 19 = 66 Overall 4th

5 Mary Chute 90 - 23 = 67 Overall 5th

6 Nicola O'Mahony 93 - 25 = 68 Overall 6th Last Nine Holes

7 Mary Lyons 98 - 30 = 68 Overall 7th Last Nine Holes

8 Tina O'Sullivan 85 - 17 = 68 Overall 8th Last Nine Holes

9 Roisin Kivlehan 106 - 38 = 68 Overall 9th

10 Margaret Moloney 99 - 30 = 69 Overall 10th Last Nine Holes

Best Gross – Mairead Martin 71

Front 9 -Betty o Farrell

Back 9 – Amy Arthur

Past Presidents – Louise Langan

Next fixture Tralee Exchange