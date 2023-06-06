Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS;
Tuesday 30th May - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Geraldine Flynn 20pts
Thursday, 1st June - GIG Scramble winners - Una Moynihan and Maria McMahon
Friday 2nd/Saturday 3rd/Sunday 4th June - 18H Strokeplay - June Medal sponsor Joan Cantillon
1st Carmel Kearney (8) 67 nett
2nd Fiona O' Toole (37) 68 nett
3rd Alana Rowan (13) 70 nett (on countback)
FIXTURES;
Tuesday, 6th June - Senior Ladies 9H
Thursday, 8th June GIG Scramble 9H
Friday 9th/Saturday 10th/Sunday 11th June - 18H Stableford sponsor Mary Moriarty
INTERCLUB MATCHES;
Our Challenge Cup Team will play Tralee on Sunday, June 11th at 12pm in Castlegregory. Best wishes to the team and to team manager Marie. All support for the team is welcome.
MEN'S RESULTS;
What a weekend we had for our June Monthly Medal and with our course ever improving and playing like a real fast links, it would take an experienced and wily campaigner to claim the medal,and so it proved with Jim Madden taking Category A and Tony Conroy claiming Category B and both with under Par nett scores. Jim also claimed our Birdie Blitz pot on 18.
Sincere thanks to Lynch's Spar,Castlegregory for their very kind sponsorship.
Category A:
1st. Jim Madden (10) 66 nett.
2nd. Mossie Hogan (16) 67 nett.
Category B.
1st. Tony Conroy (23) 65 nett.
2nd. Tom Galvin (23) 67 nett.( on countback)
Best Gross.
Bryan Tess (6) 73 Gross.
Birdie Money;
Jim Madden.
Ross
On Sunday June 4th our President Michael J Casey held his President's Prize with a stableford competition.
The following were the winners:
1st .....Gerard Murphy (25) 43
2nd ... Darren Gaffey (15) 40
3rd....Aaron McCann (19) 40
4th.....Michael Barrett ( 41) 40
5th....Kevin O'Callaghan (10) 39
6th....Jonathan Casey (9) 39
7th.... Trevor Nagle (10) 37
Past President's Prize ....Con O'Mahony.
Best Nine Holes .....Jim Morris
Seniors (O/70).........Tadhg McCarthy
Div 1.... 1st Stephen Broderick
2nd Peter Wickham
Div 2..... 1st Timmy Kelly
2nd Johnny Brosnan
Div 3...... 1st Mark Griffin
2nd Guttorm Baadsvik
On Friday June 2nd we held our 3rd Friday Evening Mixed Scramble with a large number of golfers participating .
The winning teams were :-
1st .. Michael J O Connor . Seamus McCarthy, Elaine Casey, Michael Barrett.
2nd ...John Ivory, Humphrey Kerins, Stephen Heelan .
3rd... Cormac O'Donoghue, Doreen Brosnan, Brain O'Connor...
4th.... Dan Cronin, Andy Cole, Mary McGuire, Maurice Coffey..
The Ross Seniors results from May 25th were:-
1st ....Brian O'Connor.
2nd....Denis Desmond.
3rd.....Tadhg McCarthy
Beaufort
MENS BRANCH
3rd/4th June - Round 2 Golfer of The Year & 3Ts - Sponsored by Killarney Medals & Trophies
1st Alexander Verget (7) 40 pts
2nd John Murphy (23) 39 pts
3rd Julian Brown (12) 38 pts
Fixtures
10th/11th June - Stableford (White or Yellow Tees) in aid of Play in Pink Charity - Sponsored by Killorglin Investments
LADIES BRANCH
3rd/4th June - Stableford - Sponsored by Murphy's Bar & Restaurant
Overall Winner: Maura Kennedy (50) 38 pts
Division 1 Winner: Colleen Coffey (21) 37 pts
Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (28) 38 pts
Fixtures
10th/11th June - Stableford in aid of Play in Pink - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Mr Paul Morkan Captain’s Prize – Old Course – Saturday and Sunday 3rd and 4th June 2023
1st Patrick Snr Carmody (36) 60 nett
2nd Philip Byrne (12) 66 nett (B9 31)
3rd Michael D Farrell (21) 66 nett
Gross: Edmond Healy 73
4th Des Adams (16) 68 nett (B9 30)
5th Patrick Costello (27) 68 nett (B9 31.5)
6th Alan Corcoran (10) 68 nett
7th John Eggleston (9) 69 nett (B9 30.5)
8th David M O’Flynn (20) 69 nett (B9 31)
9th Aidan Buckley (12) 69 nett (B9 35 B6 21)
Past Captains/Presidents Millie Costello (24) 69 nett (B9 38)
Day 1 Conor Liston (15) 70 nett (B9 30.5)
Day 2 Brendan Gildea (9) 72 nett
Cat 1 Gerald O’Gorman (3) 71 nett
Cat 2 Kieran Culhane (11) 70 nett
Cat 3 Patrick B Murrihy (14) 69 nett
Cat 4 Con A O’Flynn (24) 71 nett
Committe: Vincent Moloney (12) 72 nett
Guest: Padraig Thornton
Fixtures:
Saturday 10th June 2023 – Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup – Old Course
Sunday 11th June 2023 – Men’s Medal Competition Sponsored by Gearoid & Brian Whelan – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Tuesday 18 Hole Stableford Competition– Cashen Course – Tuesday 30th May 2023
1st Marianne Relihan H cap 48 36 pts (Bk 9-17)
2nd Susan Walsh H cap 58 36 pts
9 hole Single Results
1st Judy McMahon H cap 21 21pts
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course – Sunday 4th June 2023
1st Marie Kennelly (29) 43 Pts
2nd Patricia Boyle (30) 38 Pts
Category 1
1st Catriona Corrigan (15) 35 Pts (Back 9 – 20 Pts)
2nd Josephine Larkin (13) 35 Pts
Category 2
1st Maria Lyons (22) 35 Pts(Back 3 – 5 Pts)
2nd Siobhan Walsh (21) 35 Pts
Category 3
1st Pudge O’ Reilly (25) 37 Pts
2nd Catherine Morrissey (23) 35 Pts
Category 4
1ST Anna Walsh (39) 36 Pts
2nd Jean Liston ( 32) 35 Pts
Seniors
Noirin Lynch (31) 35 Pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Hannah Carmody (22) 19 Pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 11th June 2023 - Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Adams Garage – Old Course
Tuesday 13th June 2023 – Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 1st June 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Michael O’Connor (34) 34+5 39pts.
2nd Leo Allman (20) 34+2 36pts.
3rd Noel Morkan (22) 30+5 35pts.
Gross. Michael K Barrett 23pts.
4th Joe Wallace (34) 32+2 34pts.
5th Nicholas Hayes (20) 35-2 33pts. B5-14.
6th Tim Hickey (11) 28+5 33pts. B5-8.
7th Pat McLaughlin (19) 31pts. B5-13. B3-8.
8th Eric Kettler (17) 32-1 31pts. B5-13. B3-6.
9th Pat Costello (20) 31pts. B5-11.
10th Jimmy Wolfe (23) 19+11 30pts. B5-8.
V. Michael Jones (20) 32-4 28pts. B5-13.
S.V. Milie Costello (22) 27+1 28pts. B5-9.
S.S.V.Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 31-4 27pts. B5-12.
Fixtures:
Thursday 8th June 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Friday 2nd June 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Muireann O'Sullivan (22) 22pts
2nd Marian Flannery (15) 20pts
3rd Susan Gilmore-Kettler (5) 19pts
Fixtures:
Friday 9th June 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
A brilliant win by Timothy Eugene O’Sullivan in a dramatic playoff on Sunday evening. Thanks to Johnny and Noreen Allen for a fantastic President’s Prize weekend.
President Johnny Allen’s Prize 04/06/2023)
1st - Timothy O'Sullivan
2nd - Flor O'Donoghue
3rd - Daragh O'Siochru
Best Gross - Joe Arthur
Best Front 9 - Ger Wallace
Best Back 9 - Patrick Crushell
Longest Drive - Gavin O'Shea
Nearest the Pin - Aindriu O'Sullivan
Best Past President - David O'Dwyer
Best Senior - Danny Sweeney
President’s Charity Day
1st - Michael O'Brien/John Joe Mahony/Dave Burke/Donal Herlihy - 85
2nd - Kathleen O'Shea/Margaret Hanley/Anne Clifford/Eleanor Connor Scarteen 83
3rd - Paudie Kelleher/Charlie Vaughan/Kathy Kelleher/Thomas O'Sullivan 82
4th - Martin Cussen/John Cussen/Robert Cussen/Pat Cussen 82 OCB
Friday Open Round 5 (02/06/2023)
1st - Paul Sutton (16) - 46
2nd - Andy Tier (21) - 46 OCB
3rd - Shane Dalton (18) – 42
Autumn Gold Thursday June 1st, Winner Patrick O’Sullivan, 21Pts
Tralee
Senior Ladies Results for Monday 29th May
21 Senior Ladies competed in Monday’s Competition.
Results:
1st Place - Niamh Galvin - 26pts
2nd Place - Paula Mangan – 23pts – (Dom H’Cap applying – 26pts -3)
3rd Place - Claire Benner – 19pts – (on countback)
Senior Men Results of 12 hole competition played on Wednesday May 31st.
1st Sean Reidy (13) 25pts (26-1)
2nd John Murphy (18) 24pts(26-2) last 9 holes
3rd Joe Stack (19) 24 pts last 6 holes
4th Michael O Neill (28) 24pts (25-1) last 9 holes
5th William J Daly (25) 24pts (25-1).
Ladies Results:
Wednesday 31st May 2023
Ladies 3 Person Waltz kindly sponsored by Bons Secours Hospital
1st: Anne Kerins, Kay MacNamara, Mary Mullins 75 pts
2nd: Emma Morrissey, Karen Gearon, Marion Cahillane 72 pts
14 Teams entered.
Ladies 3 Person Waltz kindly sponsored by Bons Secours Hospital
Hole in One - Eilish O’Loughlin.
Lady Captain’s Kathleen Finnegan’s Prize to the Men:
Played on 3rd & 4th of June
1. Jim O Donovan 43 pts
2. Darren O Sullivan 40 pts
3. Donagh Shanahan 40 pts
4. John R Collins 39 pts
5. Jason Daly 38 pts
Best Gross - Ger Deegan 37 pts
Div 1 Mark D O Sullivan 38 pts
Div.2 John P O Brien 38 pts
Div 3 Ml Higgins 35 pts
Div.4 Jack Murphy 36 pts
Front 9 - Alan O Connor 21 pts
Back 9 - Kenneth Feeley 22 pts
Easiest - 18,7,13
Hardest - 12. 10, 8
Results From junior Golf Saturday 3rd June 2023
18 Hole competition – Ruben Rivas Mc Hugh (21) 37pts
9 Hole Oisin Mc Gibney 15pts
Par 3 Competitions
24 kids played par 3, scramble of 6 teams
Winners: Ruben Rivas McHugh, Finn ODriscoll, Zach Kearney (19)
Chipping competition: Daniel Collins & Adam Fitzgerald
Putting Competition : Adam Sinnott
Results: MC6 Men's Captain Martin Mitchel's Prize to Ladies played on Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th June 2023:
1st: Brid Murphy (44) 41 pts Countback
2nd: Barbara Reen (26) 41 pts
Best Gross: Lucy Grattan 29 pts
3rd: Mary Savage (12) 40 pts
4th: Sheila McCarthy (26) 38 pts
Division 1: Liz Grey 36 pts
Division 2: Lorraine Peevers 35 pts
Division 3: Angela Enright 37 pts
Division 4: Annette McAuliffe 35 pts
Front Nine: Mary Mullins 22 pts
Back Nine: Rhona Johnston 21 pts
9 Hole Competition:
Mary O'Neill 18 pts
Results of Am Am played on Monday 05th June 20/23 - Sponsor Ardfert Pharmacy
1. Patrick Stakelum,Karen Stakelum,Patrick Stakelum ,Marion Hogan 95 pts
2. Donal Sugrue, Caroline Sugrue,Seamus Breen, Brian O Sullivan 87 pts
3. Mary Quillinan, Catherine O Carroll, Carole Dooley ,Mgt Murphy 86 pts
Killarney
PRESIDENT'S PRIZE
Played Fri 2nd, Sat 3rd & Sun 4th June, on Killeen.
Winner - Cian O’Connor 6up (15)
2nd - Ryan McCarthy 4up (6)
3rd - Ted Broderick 4up (14)
4th - John Herlihy 3up (7)
5th - John O’Callaghan 3up (26)
6th - Alan McDermott 3up (7)
7th - Jack O’Sullivan 3up (23)
8th - Brian O’Keefe 2up (21)
Best Gross - Stephen O’Neill 72 (+2)
Category 1 - Sean Moynihan 2up (7)
Category 2 - Brian Holden 2up (11)
Category 3 - Mike McAuliffe 2up (15)
Category 4 - Donal O’Reilly 2up (21)
Past President - Michael Guerin 9dn (10)
Senior Prize - Con Healy 1dn (15)
Guest Prize - Fergal Deasy, Cork Golf Club A/S (3)
President Paul's Prize to the Ladies - MP - Stroke
Printed: 4 June 2023
Competition Result
Competition played on Sunday 4 June 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).
Full Net Result
Overall Position Score Placing Countback
1 Eimear O'Sullivan 94 - 32 = 62 Overall Winner
2 Eimear O'Donnell 73 - 08 = 65 Overall Runner-Up
3 Carmel O'Brien 92 - 26 = 66 Overall 3rd Last Nine Holes
4 Sinead Lynch 85 - 19 = 66 Overall 4th
5 Mary Chute 90 - 23 = 67 Overall 5th
6 Nicola O'Mahony 93 - 25 = 68 Overall 6th Last Nine Holes
7 Mary Lyons 98 - 30 = 68 Overall 7th Last Nine Holes
8 Tina O'Sullivan 85 - 17 = 68 Overall 8th Last Nine Holes
9 Roisin Kivlehan 106 - 38 = 68 Overall 9th
10 Margaret Moloney 99 - 30 = 69 Overall 10th Last Nine Holes
Best Gross – Mairead Martin 71
Front 9 -Betty o Farrell
Back 9 – Amy Arthur
Past Presidents – Louise Langan
Next fixture Tralee Exchange