Kerry Golf News

Killarney Golf Club

Club Championship Qualifier

Killeen course

Sponsor: Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa

Sat 16th & Sun 17th

1st Jason O'Sullivan (11) 41pts

2nd Adam Kelly (11) 39 pts

Best Gross Ian Spillane (+2) 73

Category 1

1st Kevin Leacy (7) 38pts

2nd Eugene Higgins (5) 36pts

3rd Greg Lanigan (2) 35 pts

Advertisement

Category 2

1st James Jones (10) 36pts

2nd Pat Kelleher (10) 36pts

3rd Eugene Kennedy (9) 36pts

Category 3

1st Philip O'Connor Mill Road (12) 37pts

2nd Philip O'Connor Kilcummin (13) 35pts

3rd Virginijus Jonikaitis (15) 35pts

Category 4

1st Anthony Curran (21) 38pts

2nd Andy Goulding (16) 36pts

3rd Colm Galvin (21) 35pts

Advertisement

April 15 &16 Mahonys Point , Singles Stableford

1. Carmel O Brien (29) 45 points

2. Maureen Creedon (16) 40 points

BG.Kelly Brotherton 37 points

3. Marian O Leary (29) 38 points Back 6

4. Angela Kelliher (28) 38 points

Next Fixture Sunday, Killeen , Singles, Stableford, kindly sponsored by The Peregrine restaurant

Beaufort

Advertisement

Results Beaufort Golf Club (Mens Branch}

9th/10th April - Easter Egg Competition

1st Bernard Cronin (15) 39 pts

2nd Danny T Healy (20) 38 pts

3rd Owen Nolan (11) 34 pts

4th Denis (Scart) O'Sullivan (6) 34 pts

5th Mossie Kelliher (19) 34 pts

15th April - Club Fundraiser - Sponsored by Killarney Plaza Hotel

1st John Joe Tangney/Robert Gallagher 52 pts

2nd John curran/Matthew Quirke 49 pts

3rd Dermot Foley/Eamon Courtney 49 pts

4th Denis Coleman/John Looney 49 pts

5th Barry Woulfe/Joe McMahon 48 pts

Advertisement

Ladies Prize: Paula O'Sullivan/Angela Enright 43 pts

Longest Drive: Shane Ryan

Nearest The Pin Denis McCarthy

Fixtures

23rd/24th April - 18 Hole Stableford - White Tees

Advertisement

Results - Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)

16th/17th April - Easter Egg Competition - Sponsored by Beaufort Golf Club

Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (25) 34 pts

Division 1 Winner: Colleen Coffey (26) 33 Pts

Division 2 Winner: Eimear McShortall (38) 31 pts

Fixtures

23rd/24th April - 18 Hole Stroke - Sponsored by Royal Hotel

Ross

On April 16th and 17th we held a Club Sponsored 18 hole Single Stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1... Virginijus Jonikaitis 38

2... Aidan O Connor 37

3.... Brian Hickey 37

On Easter Monday we held a 10 hole mixed scramble in great course and weather conditions. We had a very large turnout of golfers on the day and the scoring

was very close.

The winners were:-

Kevin O'Callaghan, Margaret Hickey, Dominic Rintoul, Noreen O'Mahony

Maine Valley Members Golf Club

Results of The Easter Hampers sponsored by Kelly's Londis Milltown

1st Mick Murtagh 78pts

2nd Aiden Spillane 78pts

3rd Pat Ruane 77pts

4th Gary Stynes 77pts

Week 1 winner John Carmody 40pts

Week 2 winner Jerry Sheahan 39pts

Week 3 winner Willie O'Sullivan 43pts

Draw on the cards winner Michael J O'Sullivan

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Easter Bunny Stableford sponsored by Harbour View Restaurant, Leaf & Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Selina's Cakes and Maine Valley Ladies Golf Club: Category 1: Helen O'Leary (18) 35 pts. Category 2: Marie B. O'Connor (35) 29 pts (B9). Category 3: Linda West (52) 39 pts.

9 Hole Club Stableford: 1. Kathleen Kerins (26) 22 pts. 2. Linda West (25) 21 pts. 3. Emma Daly (12) 19 pts (B6).

Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Corinne Schnyder 23 pts. 2. Marian Dore 21 pts.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

18th April 2022

Men’s Competitions:

Medal I Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier) – Friday 15th April 2022 – Old Course

1st Pat McEnery (9) 62 nett

2nd Gary Mulvihill (12) 67 nett

3rd Mark Mulvihill (8) 68 nett

Best Gross: Conor Kilroy (3) 75 (B9-32)

Cat 1:

1st Niall O Carroll (5) 72 nett

Cat 2:

1st Dot O Gorman (8) 69 nett

Cat 3:

1st Eamon Hayes (15) 69 nett

Cat 4:

1st David Malone (24) 75 nett

Fixtures:

Friday 15th April 2022 – Medal I Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier) – Old Courses

Sunday 17th April 2022 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Deloitte– Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 18 Hole – Tuesday 12th April – Cashen Course

1st Patricia Gleeson (26) 40

2nd Eileen Barrett (35) 39

3rd Mary Horgan (22) 38

4th Catherine Walsh (31) 37 (B9-18)

Ladies 18 Hole Sponsored by Dermot O’Neill Academy – Monday 18th April – Cashen Course

1st Elaine Bermingham (Ballykisteen), 16; Anna Hill 16: Marie McMahon (Ballyheighue) 20; Ena O’Brien (Ballyheighue) 25

Total 84pts

2nd Patsy Gleeson 23; Jean Liston 28; Maureen Culhane 22; Elva Clancy 30 Total 83pts

3rd Mags O’Sullivan 14; Anne Kernan (Powerscourt) 35; Clare Molyneaux 17; Elaine Molyneaux 17 Total 80pts

4th Susan Gilmore 9; Anne Marie Sexton 20; Helena Tiernan (Lahinch) 15; Michelle Collins (Lahinch) 24 Total 80pts

Fixtures:

Monday 18th April 2022- Ladies Open Day (Team of 4 Ladies) – Old Course

Tuesday 26th April 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 21st April 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 15th April – Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn (32) 27pts Bk 3 7pts

2nd Clare Hurley (37) 27pts

3rd June Hayes (36) 26pts Bk 3 5pts

Fixtures:

Friday 22nd April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

TRALEE

Master Classic 2 - Sponsor T.L.I.

Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 2022,

1 Declan O'Connell 39 pts (10) Overall Winner

2 Noel Cronin 38 pts (19) Overall Runner-Up Last Three Holes

3 Pat Prendeville 38 pts (13) Overall 3rd

4 Phillip O'Sullivan 37 pts (12) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes

5 Thomas Greaney 37 pts (18) Overall 5th

Gross: Mark Gazi 36 pts (00)

Categories:

1. Domo Lyne 35 pts (7)

2. Michael Barrett 36 pts (12)

3. Joe Rogers 36 pts (17)

4. Trevor Harty 34 pts (18)

Fixtures:

Sunday April 24th Scotch Foursomes. Sponsor Sean Hussey

Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May Master Classic 3. Sponsor Oyster Tavern

Saturday May 7th Intermediate Scratch Cup

Sunday May 8th, change of competition. Foursomes Sponsor Seamus O' Sullivan

Congratulations to Mark Gazi on successfully representing Ireland at the Under-16 International Quadrangular Tournament in Wales.

Congratulations to Ella Moynihan for winning the Margaret O' Sullivan Cup and the Alice Coman Trophy.

Junior Results:

16 April 2022

Academy - 25 juniors teed it up on Saturday for our 6 hole scramble. Winners with a score of 21 was Sean Collins, Eli O' Shea & Ben O' Leary 3 teams finished on 22.

Challange for the week 2 hours practice could be putting at home or going to the range just try and get the 2 hours in the week. Fergal will be checking next week !!!!

18 Hole Stableford Singles

1st - Thomas O' Connor 41 points

2nd - Conor McGibney 39 points

A great score by Thomas O' Connor in dry but breezy conditions. Solid play was the order of the day as Thomas is now starting to see his efforts over the winter paying off.

Indeed this was day 2 of 2 very good golfing days for Thomas as you'll see below if you read on.

Well done Thomas.

A birdie 2 on 16 by Daniel Spring was the only birdie recorded in the competition due to the tough conditions. Nice to get one and especially on 16.

15 April 2022

Junior Boys Spring League, Waterville Golf Club

On Friday, our Junior Boys were in action in Waterville Golf Club where 7 of our lads performed brilliantly to record a massive total of 185 points. Lead scorers on the day were Thomas O' Connor with 42 points and Oscar Morrison with 39 points. Tralee lead Killarney by 15 points after day 1. Thanks to Mark Stephenson for looking after the Juniors on the day.

12 April 2022 - A great day for Tralee Golf Club Juniors

Quadrangular International Tournament

Mark Gazi made his International debut for Golf Ireland playing against Wales on the opening day of the Quadrangular Tournament held in Wales. Mark played some stunning golf to help Ireland into a strong lead on day 1, individually getting his own account on the board too. It was a lead Ireland never relinquished as they ended up winning the tournament.

A week full of lifetime memories as Mark looks to build on a successful international debut.

Munster Womens and Girls Junior Open Championships

Ella Moynihan took on 107 other competitors in Barrow on Tuesday and ended the day with 2 trophies. The Alice Coman for being the lead Junior Girl qualifier and Margaret O' Sullivan for leading the entire field home by 1 shot from eventual Championship winner Holly Hamilton from Belvoir Park in Belfast.

A brilliant performance by Ella against some of the very best ladies in the Junior category around the country.

Ladies Results: Sat/Sun 16/17th April

Master Classic 2: sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction

1st Kaelin O’Keeffe 37pts (07)

2nd Maria O’Connor 37pts (15)

Best Gross Catherine Mc Carthy 26pts

3rd Rhona Johnston 36pts (36)

Div 1: Fionnuala Mann 35pts (16)

Div 2: Anne Kerins 34pts (22)

Div 3: Anita lynch 33pts (24)

Div 4: Carole Dooley 35pts (34)

____________________________

**Diary change:

The Australian Spoons Qualifier will now be played on the 8th of May.

This is to facilitate the Ladies on teams, that are playing this weekend.

____________________________

Fixtures:

Wed 20th - 3 person AmAm 18 holes

Sun 24th – Scotch Foursomes -Club sponsored

Sunday 24th – 9-hole Qualifying competition

Wed 27th: Club singles

Sat Apr 30th/Sun May1st -MC3 Oyster Tavern

Sat Apr 30th/Sun May1st-9-hole Qualifying competition

May Monday 2nd- Semi Open Golf Classic- sponsored by Mark Williams

**Sunday 8th May: Australian Spoons: Sponsored by Spa Seafoods

_________________

Ceann Sibeal

/Ball S/Ford- Corn na Fáinleoige

Sponsored by: Pete Sayers & Family

1. Kevin Murphy (14) Jeaicí Mac Gearailt (16) 46pts

2. Dick Brennan (22) Noel Corduff (26) 45pts

3. Thomas Ashe (7) Ken Regan (20) 44pts

4. Damian Duffy (3) Donie O’Sullivan (28) 44pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Orla Barry & Julie Devine

1. Tara Uí Chualáin (23) 42pts

2. Fiona Kirwan (41) 40pts

3. Rosemary Harrington (45) 40pts

4. Bernie Firtéar (35) 38pts

Kenmare Golf Club

Mens

Rockcrest House Easter Hamper:

1st - Dennis Horgan (31) - 43 points

2nd - Dan Healy (17) - 41 points

3rd - Eoin Murphy (26) - 40 points

Best Gross - John Duggan (3) - 32 gross points (OCB)

Best Senior - Bertie McSwiney Senior (24) - 36 points

Autumn Gold Thursday 14th, winner John Joe Mahony 20pts.

Ladies Easter Hamper

Very Kindly Sponsored by Whytes Centra

1st Angela Brosnan (8) 37 pts

2nd Grainne Crowley (29) 34 pts OCB

3rd Margaret Hanley (22) 34 pts OCB