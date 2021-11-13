Kerry face Drogheda United in the EA Sports U19s League of Ireland National Shield Semi Final

The EA Sports U19s League of Ireland National Shield Semi Final will take place tomorrow in Mounthawk Park.
Kerry will be taking on Drogheda United.
Kick off is at 2pm.
Kerry manager Billy Dennehy looks ahead to the game:
