Kerry face Drogheda United in the EA Sports U19s League of Ireland National Shield Semi Final

Nov 13, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrysport
The EA Sports U19s League of Ireland National Shield Semi Final will take place tomorrow in Mounthawk Park.

Kerry will be taking on Drogheda United.

Kick off is at 2pm.

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy looks ahead to the game:

